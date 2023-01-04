Home News Woman Arrested After Kicking Police Car In Jamestown

January 4, 2023

BUFFALO, NEW YORK — A 33-year-old woman has been charged in connection with what began as a civil dispute in the City of Jamestown.

Officers from the Jamestown Police Department responded to the initial complaint on the city’s east side and noticed that Akeyia E. Thagard had an active bench warrant for the city of Jamestown.

Thagard started disobeying orders when police were making the arrest, and she ended up kicking the officers car, causing it to break.

After her arrest, Thagard spit on an officer while being taken to UPMC Chautauqua for examination.

She will be appearing in court in Jamestown shortly for an arraignment

