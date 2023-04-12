Woman Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend In Gramercy Park

A man was fatally stabbed early on Monday morning in the Gramercy Park area, and a woman has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

According to a dispatcher working in the Operations Center of the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident involving the stabbing was reported at 1:29 a.m. at the intersection of 92nd Street and Dalton Avenue.

She stated that emergency medical services rushed the injured man to a local hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The dispatcher said that witnesses pointed cops in the direction of the victim’s girlfriend, who is 28 years old, and told them that the couple was seen arguing before the stabbing. The female suspect was placed under arrest.

The identity of the victim has not been made public until all of their relatives have been notified.

