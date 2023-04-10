Woman Leads police On car Chase After Stealing Patrol Car With Loaded Weapons Inside

A female suspect in California led law enforcement on a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 160 miles per hour after stealing a patrol car that had loaded guns.

Authorities said that the lady is suspected of stealing a cruiser from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in a suburb of Los Angeles on Monday, and then driving to Orange County.

According to Fox LA, the stolen patrol car occurred during a traffic stop in Compton, California, in the United States.

The suspect was driving the stolen vehicle eastbound on the 91 Freeway when the pursuit started at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

After traveling on the freeway in the Fullerton area for thirty minutes at speeds that were significantly higher than 100 miles per hour, the suspect exited the freeway and drove onto surface streets while the police followed him.

Bethany Holmes, 24, is accused of ramming a marked police vehicle into several other vehicles while attempting to flee from the Louisiana State Police and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. According to the Louisiana State Police, their troopers and the deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office pursued and apprehended Holmes.

According to the authorities, the woman allegedly rushed into the cruiser and drove away while the state police trooper was talking to people involved in a traffic accident that he was investigating in the parking lot of a mall in Metairie. The pursuit started a little after 7 o’clock in the evening.

Holmes allegedly led law enforcement officers on a brief pursuit and was involved in “several small crashes” before she was finally stopped and arrested, as stated by the police.

According to the police, Holmes was charged with two counts of hit-and-run as well as single counts of aggravated flight from an officer, theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property,

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and aggravated battery. In addition, Holmes was charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

