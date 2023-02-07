Since we began covering news in the Chicago region, we have reported on a number of incidents involving car gatherings and takeovers, some of which resulted in fatalities.

The latest video that was released over the weekend reveals yet another example of the danger that those who attempt such stunts put themselves in. Charlie De Mar of CBS 2 said on Monday that the activities are still producing issues even though the authorities have been cracking down.

The get-togethers can be organized in a matter of minutes, and they have the potential to attract hundreds of people.

The Video

After one of the most recent automobile takeovers, which took place over the weekend near the intersection of Cermak Road and Canalport Avenue in Pilsen, the video demonstrates how quickly things can go wrong and shows how rapidly things can go from bad to worse.

When the act first starts, there is a person spotted hanging out of the passenger window of the car. We had to clip away from the sequence showing her being thrown to the ground and driven over by a car before the tape could be shown on television.

“I think it’s simply horrific what they are doing out there,” said Dan Franklin, the club’s founder and a passionate automobile enthusiast. Franklin is also a car aficionado.

Instead of engaging in potentially hazardous street racing, the objective of Metal Militia is to network with other individuals who have a shared interest in automobiles and motorcycles. On Saturday, he did not show up to participate in the takeover.

Woman seen being thrown from car, run over in video of latest street takeover https://t.co/HLoziqzgBc pic.twitter.com/wFKCrRUwX4 — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) February 7, 2023

“Takeovers are frustrating to me. “In my view, they are both pointless and uninteresting,” says Franklin. They are criminals who will ruin your property, put you and others in danger, and cause damage to your vehicle.

Last year, the Chicago City Council voted to establish legislation that makes it illegal to engage in risky driving stunts known as “drifting” and street racing. The ordinance also gives law enforcement the authority to seize and destroy automobiles that are used in any of these activities.

The number of takeovers, on the other hand, has not slowed down.

These occurrences have persisted, which is exactly what we anticipated and what has caused us concern, right? (25th) Alderman Sigcho-Lopez stated.

Sigcho-Lopez made the observation that the solutions presented here are simply temporary fixes to a much more extensive issue.

Franklin added that the city’s law prohibiting street racing and drifting “hasn’t worked since day one” and that the law “was never intended to operate.”

“They do just that, which is to say that they take off. Every single one of them drives vehicles that are capable of eluding the authoritiesves vehicles that are capable of eluding the authorities.

“I’m sure they’ll tell you, “Oh, yeah, we’ll track your license plates.” However, during these activities, almost nobody ever appears to bother to put their dinner dishes down.

LaShawn Ford, a Democrat from Chicago, is the primary sponsor of a bill that, if passed, would create criminals out of anyone who witnessed or participated in a car takeover in the state of Illinois.

Ford maintains that “the possibility of earning a felony charge and losing your driver’s license is the deterrence that kids need.”

The woman who is shown being run over in the video was reportedly injured during the weekend takeover, but she was able to survive in the end, according to a witness who spoke to us on the condition that they remain anonymous.

The Chicago police claim that they responded to the intersection on Saturday, but since no complaint was filed, they do not have any information regarding what took place there.