World Animal Reiki Day: What Is This Day? Animal's Loves It!

Every year, on February 5, people all across the world celebrate World Animal Reiki Day. The purpose of this day is to recognise all animals as spiritual teachers and to raise awareness of the healing benefits of Reiki for animals everywhere.

Animal shelters, sanctuaries, other animal welfare organisations, veterinary offices, animal groups, animal-related companies, and anyone who care about animals are urged to hold Reiki activities in observance of World Animal Reiki Day.

History Of World Animal Reiki Day

The lectures that Mikao Usui gave in Japan in the early 1920s are considered to be the origin of reiki. Usui was a lay monk who had been a spiritual seeker throughout his entire life.

He was married and had two children. During the time of Usui, key parts of Japanese spirituality and culture included a variety of Buddhist, Taoist, and Shinto traditions that coexisted alongside one another. The culmination of Usui’s intense spiritual endeavours was a startling epiphany in 1922 that led to the development of the Reiki technique.

One of his master pupils, Chujiro Hayashi, worked closely with Usui to compile healing procedures drawn from the wider body of teachings possessed by Usui and to make these techniques more accessible to the general population.

Reiki methods were passed down through generations and made their way around the globe. Reiki has increased in popularity and is currently practised all throughout the world today.

A modern application of Reiki is a form of energy healing in which a Reiki master directs the flow of positive energy (sometimes referred to as “life force energy”) through the body in order to reduce levels of stress and facilitate the body’s natural ability to heal itself.

It has been demonstrated that reiki, a form of complementary and alternative medicine, can assist with the management of stress and the treatment of some chronic conditions.

The goal of the World Animal Reiki Day, which is organised annually by the Shelter Animal Reiki Association (SARA), is to provide the healing benefits of the Reiki meditation practise to rescued animals and the people who care for them all over the world.

Because Dakota, SARA President Kathleen Prasad’s first Animal Reiki teacher, was born on February 5, World Animal Reiki Day is commemorated on this day in particular. Kathleen has been a constant companion for the Australian shepherd mix named Dakota for the past sixteen years.

Dakota was rescued from Sacramento Animal Control when he was a young puppy. In addition to enlightening Kathleen about the benefits of Reiki treatment for animals, Dakota was the impetus behind Kathleen’s decision to start the Shelter Animal Reiki Association (SARA).

The purpose of World Animal Reiki Day is to educate people about these advantages of animal Reiki and to urge people from all walks of life to learn more about this practise.

How To Observe World Animal Reiki Day

Spend the day practising animal Reiki.

Spend today getting to know the world of animal Reiki. Light a candle to commemorate the occasion while thinking of the animals who have served as your teachers and healers in the past and today. On this day, devote your meditation to the same.

Spread the word, please

The advantages of animal Reiki still require a lot of education. Assist in planning a similar event at your neighbourhood pet shop, animal shelter, or community centre. You could ask an authority in the area to address the crowd and inform them.

Engage in animal Reiki.

Take the day to practise Reiki on the animals at your local sanctuary or animal shelter if you have pets or access to one. To really comprehend its impact and potency, one must first feel it.

Why World Animal Reiki Day Is Important

It calms anxiousness.

A Reiki practitioner’s meditation creates a calm environment that invites the animal to participate. Reiki can therefore be a useful stress reliever for animals in high-anxiety environments, such as in a shelter or even at home with a young child.

Beneficial for healing

Reiki works by bringing about or establishing the state of calm needed for self-healing. Animals who have been ill for a long time have improved more quickly or recovered from surgery more quickly with the use of Reiki.

Makes the relationship stronger

The link between people and their pets can be strengthened with the aid of reiki. Animals share and teach us more than we do with them. They have a strong intuitive sense and are spiritual people.

If you’ve recently adopted a pet from a shelter that has endured trauma in the past or have noticed significant changes in your pet’s behaviour but no obvious physical symptoms of illness, Reiki can be a terrific way to connect with them.

Final Words

The healing potential of animal reiki is celebrated on a special day called World Animal Reiki Day. Reiki is a centuries-old Japanese healing technique that emphasises the utilisation of energy. Animal reiki enables us to establish a connection and speak with animals, including our pets, in order to better understand them and offer them therapeutic solutions.