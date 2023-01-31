World Hijab Day 2023: Let’s Advocate Equal Rights For All Women

World Hijab Day celebrates the millions of Muslim women throughout the world who choose to cover their hair in accordance with Islamic law every year on February 1. Also, on this day, women of all faiths and cultures are encouraged to try on the hijab.

The diversity of Muslim women’s headwear is well known around the world. They put on these garments so they can keep their privacy. Women also wear them because they believe it will protect them from male harassment.Many Muslim women prefer to cover their heads with the hijab.

Explain The Meaning Of The Term “Hijab”

The hijab is a type of Islamic neck and head covering.The word “hijab” is sometimes used interchangeably with the English word “headscarf,” however, it truly means “curtain” or “barrier.”

Hijabs are exciting to wear since they come in so many creative forms and hues. A headscarf is required only when a woman is around men who are not male relatives or close friends. Some Muslim women opt to wear a hijab because they believe it encourages cultural togetherness. Some people do it because they feel it is a religious obligation.

Origins Of The Day

On February 1, 2013, Nazma Khan established the inaugural “World Hijab Day.” Khan is a New York City native and Muslim woman. She believed that by allowing women of various faiths to try on the headscarf for a day, she could promote greater interfaith harmony.

Khan endured a great deal of discrimination as a New York City schoolchild due to the fact that she wore a headscarf to class, especially in the wake of the September 11th attacks. In creating this day, she aimed to abolish this type of prejudice once and for all. As of 2017, almost 190 nations observed World Hijab Day.

Theresa May represented the United Kingdom at a 2017 event honoring World Hijab Day, which was officially recognized by the state of New York. To promote greater awareness and acceptance of the Islamic faith, the House of Representatives of the Philippines established February 1 as National Hijab Day in 2021.

Observing International Hijab Day

When planning your activities for World Hijab Day, you may want to think about the following suggestions:

Put On The Hijab And Live It

All women, not only Muslim ones, are urged to demonstrate their support by donning the headscarf on this special day. The idea is that this provides a one-of-a-kind experience and may help foster empathy between people who believe or act differently. Being culturally aware and not donning the hijab in a condescending or dismissive manner is crucial in this scenario.

Keep in mind that hijab etiquette calls for full body coverage, including the feet and hands, in addition to the head. In recognition of World Hijab Day, please dress appropriately.

Advocate For The Equality Of Women

Many western women who wear the hijab do so willingly, but in countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia, the hijab is mandated by law. Women’s rights activists and those who support their right to religious freedom would want everyone to have sympathy for them, who are subjected to oppression because of their gender, and to support women in whatever way they can.

If you want to help ensure women’s rights, you can do so by donating to or volunteering with an organization that advocates for women’s rights. The following list of nonprofits deserves your consideration.

The Day of the Hijab Around the World Those behind World Hijab Day are a charitable organization dedicated to ending violence against hijabi women and girls around the world.

Association for the Advancement and Progress of Women (ADEW) This Egyptian nonprofit’s mission is to help Arab women in the areas of education, empowerment, mobilization, advocacy, and resource provision.

Islamic Movement for Gender Equality and Spiritual Enlightenment for Women (WISE) The group’s efforts to promote gender equality stem from the conviction that Islam mandates it.

Participate In An International Hijab Day Celebration.

The folks behind World Hijab Day have provided lots of options for getting involved and celebrating. Participating in one of the many events happening today is a terrific way to feel like you’re part of the action.

The choice to wear the hijab may be discussed, and women may share personal accounts of their experiences at events meant to promote greater awareness and understanding of the practice. In many nations, events are held in educational institutions as well as other community gathering places. Explore the World Hijab Day site for additional information.

Respect Women’s Right To Wear The Hijab

Respect and kindness should be shown to those who wear hijab every day, not just on World Hijab Day. Women who choose to wear the hijab in order to practice some components of their religion should be afforded the same freedoms and respect as any other individual who chooses to do the same.

