Every year on February 12th, people around the world celebrate marriage. Every year, dioceses and parishes around the nation mark World Marriage Day on the second Sunday in February and National Marriage Week USA (February 7–14) as a chance to concentrate on creating a culture of life and love that starts with supporting and encouraging marriage and the family.

As we consider the loving and gracious relationship of one man and one woman in a union that is faithful, fruitful, and eternal, the idea of sacrament and covenant incorporates all those expressions. No other relationship compares to the beautiful gift that our Creator gave us at creation.

In practically every culture, marriage is a very significant institution that represents the formalisation of a romantic relationship between two individuals. World Marriage Day honours all aspects of marriage and is a wonderful time to pop the question, tie the knot, or enjoy your current spouse.

History Of World Marriage Day

World Marriage Encounter, an apostolate with the goal of assisting couples in having blissful and happy marriages, is the parent organisation of World Marriage Day. The day’s major message is that the family is the fundamental building block of society and that the husband and wife are the family’s cornerstone. The beauty of wedding faithfulness, devotion, sacrifice, commitment, and joy is also celebrated on World Marriage Day.

The idea of marriage has undergone significant change throughout history. Although monogamous marriage is a relatively recent idea, it does sound like an ancient institution to the younger generation. Polygamy was not considered prohibited in America until 1882.

The Catholic Church views marriage as a relationship of more than two people. Instead, it serves as the pillar of humanity and the birthplace of civilization. The community is urged to prioritise their families above all else in their lives and to live their married lives with pleasure and faith.

World Marriage Day shines a special spotlight on the degradation of family values in contemporary culture. The day calls for congregations to walk alongside newlyweds on every stage of their journey and convince them to become a part of the Church’s holy life. The celebration of the institution of marriage’s growing diversity and the blending of many ancestries and races also contribute to the beauty of God’s creations.

The first recorded mention of World Marriage Day dates back to 1981, when married couples in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, petitioned the city’s mayor, the state’s governor, and the church’s bishop to declare February 14 (St. Valentine’s Day) as We Believe in Marriage Day. Following the event’s success, the National Leadership of Worldwide Marriage Encounter was presented with and granted permission to celebrate the day.

The day was proclaimed as We Believe in Marriage Day by 43 American governors the following year, in 1982. Eventually, a few American military installations spread throughout numerous foreign nations joined the festivities.

The day underwent two significant alterations in 1983: its name was changed to World Marriage Day, and it was decided that it would always be observed on the second Sunday in February. On World Marriage Day in 1993, Saint Pope John Paul II approved and bestowed his Apostolic Blessings.

This was ten years later. World Marriage Week continues to be observed by the Catholic church every year from February 7 through February 14.

World Marriage Day is currently observed every second Sunday in February in a large number of nations, particularly in the Catholic church. The day still occasionally coincides with Valentine’s Day on February 14, as it did during its inaugural celebration.

Read More:

World Marriage Day Theme

World Marriage Day’s theme has been chosen as “Love One Another.” This is the directive that Jesus issued in John 15:12. It conveys to us in a straightforward but difficult way how our Father wants us to live.

It is a simple but difficult decision to love one another every day. The World Marriage Day (WMD) logo depicts two people as candle-like figures to represent how marriages are frequently used to help illuminate the world.

The couple is then joined by a heart, signifying the strength of love and unity that may offer others life and inspiration.

How To Observe World Marriage Day

Reaffirm your vows

Nothing is more lovely than reaffirming your lifelong commitment to your sweetheart. Reaffirm your commitment to pursuing your marital partnership by saying the lovely vows you previously said during a romantic ceremony.

You can still date each other even after being married. Having pleasure together may become more difficult as obligations, such as raising children and working, expand.

However, by dressing up for a dinner date or picnic, going on a hike in the woods, getting a couple’s massage, or seeing a new city, museum, or art gallery, you can rekindle your romance on this day.

Hold hands while you stroll slowly, take in the surroundings, snap photos, and savour each other’s simple company.

Go on vacation

Make new memories by taking a quick (or lengthy) journey to a location that holds special meaning for you and your spouse. You may reinforce the shared family values by include your immediate family in the journey.

Attend a World Marriage Day celebration

Marriage Day celebrations are held all around the world and centre on recognising the importance and devotion of the institution of marriage. Find upcoming Marriage Day activities in your neighbourhood that are sponsored by churches, clubs, therapy groups, or nonprofit organisations online, and be ready to attend with your spouse.

Final Word

On the second Sunday of February, people around the world celebrate marriage. It is a chance to concentrate on creating a culture of life and love, which starts by fostering and supporting marriage and the family.

The day celebrates husbands and wives as family’s heads, for the virtue of their fidelity, and for the joy and sacrifice of marriage. World Marriage Day celebrates the benefits of marriage and the elegance of being a legally wed couple in Christ’s eyes.

World Marriage Day will be observed on February 12 in 2023. The subject for this year is “Marriage…one flesh, given and received,” which emphasises the divinely intended one-flesh connection of husband and wife.