Governments and public institutions initiate public health days in an effort to shed light on various health issues and mobilize support for action.



In the United States, the American Heart Association has celebrated National Women’s Heart Day every February 9 to eliminate risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease, which accounts for nearly 20% of female mortality. The event revolves around promoting regular heart-health screenings and adopting healthy lifestyles, especially among women over the age of 40.



Regardless of age and gender, quitting smoking is one of the most important lifestyle choices that can help maintain heart health. This is because smoking causes damage to the heart and blood vessels, which can potentially lead to coronary heart disease (plaque buildup in the arteries). Smoking is also a major risk factor for other health conditions like stroke and lung cancer.



In this light, the World Health Organization (WHO) thus observes World No Tobacco Day in order to raise public awareness about how tobacco endangers lives and what can be done to fight this epidemic.

The History of World No Tobacco Day

In 1987, member states of the WHO passed a resolution to establish World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) on May 31. Every year, WNTD takes on a different theme to highlight various aspects of the tobacco epidemic.



2022’s theme, “Tobacco: Threat to Our Environment”, focused on how tobacco not only harms physical health but also negatively affects the environment in terms of how it is farmed, manufactured, smoked, and disposed of. USA Today documents how tobacco’s threats to human and environmental health were depicted through art installations, sculptures, and posters worldwide.



The theme for this year’s WNTD is “We need food, not tobacco” which aims to encourage governments to end subsidies for tobacco farming. Although tobacco is recognized as a cash crop in over 125 countries, a Forbes article notes how ending tobacco farming frees over 4 million hectares worldwide, which can then be used to instead farm food crops like chili, groundnut, and soybean. When the demand for tobacco farming is significantly reduced through tobacco control and quitting smoking, it simultaneously promotes public health and food security.



Tips for Quitting Tobacco

Of course, the biggest benefits to quitting tobacco can often be found in the smoker’s health. Here’s a look at how to make quitting smoking easier in time for WNTD 2023.

Develop a quit plan

Preparation is key to successful smoking cessation, and a great way to prepare for this difficult yet beneficial journey is through a quit plan. The CDC advises smokers to set their quit date within two weeks and avoid choosing a day when they know they’ll be stressed and tempted to smoke.



The next steps in developing a quit plan involve identifying which smoking triggers to avoid and listing down strategies that can help cope with nicotine cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Try quit-smoking aids

While meditation and breathing exercises are healthy ways to cope with withdrawal and cravings, these behavioral strategies can be paired with quit-smoking aids to increase their likelihood of success.



One popular method of quitting the habit in 2023 is by using nicotine pouches. Pouches are a way to supply fixed levels of nicotine into their bodies, except without the health risks associated with cigarettes and other tobacco products. These pouches deliver nicotine upon placing it between the gums and the top lip. Since they don’t emit any smoke, odor, or drip, they’re also effective as discreet and tobacco-free alternatives. They even come in different flavors, with the nicotine pouches on Prilla coming in fruit and mint flavors, as well as original. The nicotine pouch experience can be tailored to the individual’s needs and tastes.



Nicotine replacement products like pouches can be bought over the counter, but smokers can also get prescriptions for quit medication like varenicline. This drug binds with the nicotinic receptor to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Research on varenicline published by JAMA found that it was effective in helping patients with type 2 diabetes quit smoking. Although Pfizer-brand Chantix has been recalled, generic varenicline is still available.

Seek support

To improve the chances of quitting smoking for good, smokers can also let loved ones know about their intentions to quit. Family and friends can be a source of motivation and support. Beyond their personal network, smokers can also seek support from over-the-phone quit coaches and community support groups.



The number of attempts it takes before successfully quitting smoking varies among smokers. With community support and a global movement like the WNTD, it can be easier for smokers to say goodbye to tobacco for good.

Author newsmedia