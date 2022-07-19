World Of Warcraft: Release Date July 2022, Pre-Order: Everything You Are Curious About

The ninth expansion of the massively multiplayer online game, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, will yank us from the Shadowlands and deposit us on the legendary Dragon Isles. Expect playable, rideable, and playable dragons riding rideable dragons, among other things. We’re going to the land of the dragons, where the Horde and the Alliance will have to deal with some recently revealed ancient mysteries.

Although a precise release date for Dragonflight is still pending, it appears that we won’t have to wait until next year after all. There is a wealth of information on the upcoming expansion to review, including the Dragonflight alpha as well as new places, races, interface tweaks, and skill system adjustments.

Will WoW Dragonflight be Out In 2022? Leaked Date in September

The release of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is scheduled for 2022, and no specific date has yet been announced but from some internally sources leaked, we can expect it on September 14, 2022. The expansion is also available for pre-purchase(opens in a new tab), with a release date of “on or before December 31, 2022.”

This makes more sense than our initial assumptions because historically, the majority of expansions have debuted between August and December, in the second half of the year. Because Shadowlands Season 4 is scheduled to premiere later this summer, we had previously hypothesized that Dragonflight might not debut until early 2023. In order to create room for the new expansion, it appears like the last season of Shadowlands will be shorter than usual.

On April 19, 2022, a number of prominent Blizzard workers spilled the beans on almost every aspect of the planned expansion during a protracted Livestream. All things aside from the WoW Dragonflight release date.

We can officially state that Dragonflight will be launched before or on December 31, 2022, as the pre-orders have been made available.

WoW, expansions have historically been published in August, roughly a year following their introduction at the yearly Blizzcon convention in November. All of that changed when the COVID-19 epidemic, backlash, and controversy caused events to be canceled and Shadowlands, the final add-on, to be postponed until late November.

How Much does WoW Dragonflight Will cost?

Players can pre-order the next World of Warcraft expansion and enjoy some bonuses, as usual. They can also benefit early from some of the benefits of the expansion.

There are four different price tiers for the Dragonflight expansion. The Heroic Edition costs $69.99, the Epic Edition $89.99, the Collector’s Edition $129.00, and the Base Edition is $49.99.

As usual, the rewards increase each version, and Blizzard isn’t skipping a beat when it comes to the goodies players can get for Dragonflight.

Purchase World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Heroic Edition in advance. the Murkastrasza pet, the Drakes Pet, and the Tangled Dreamweaver flying mount access to a Dragonflight-Level Character Boost right away (level 60).

Pre-ordering World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Epic Edition. The Timewalker’s Hearthstone Effect, the Diadem of the Spell-head-slot Keeper’s transmog, the Murkastrasza pet, the Drakes pet, the Tangled Dreamweaver flying mount, the Wings of Awakening back-slot transmog, which includes 5 color variants, one for each of the major Dragonflights, and instant access to a Dragonflight-Level Character Boost (level 60).

Everything from the Epic Edition, a Dragonflight art book, five pins depicting each of World of Warcraft’s five dragon aspects, and a mousepad with Alexstrasza’s key art are all included in the Collector’s Edition.

Trailer

On Tuesday, April 19, WoW Dragonflight was unveiled with a big trailer.

This teaser depicts the Dragon Isles coming to life and the fog covering them for years is lifted.

Watch the thrilling cinematic unveiling teaser down below!

People Also Ask

When is WoW Dragonflight up for preorder?

The WoW Dragonflight pre-order period began on June 23, 2022. Although there is currently no firm release date, you may already register for access and receive some pre-launch bonuses.

The following World of Warcraft expansion?

Share All sharing options for The Dragonflight expansion for World of Warcraft will be available before the end of 2022. Dragonflight, the upcoming expansion for World of Warcraft, is scheduled to debut later this year.

How soon can I purchase Dragonflight?

31st of December 2022

The release of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is scheduled for 2022, but no specific date has yet been announced. The expansion is currently available for pre-purchase (opens in new tab), and it will be made available "on or before December 31, 2022."

What will the theme of Dragonflight be?

As they attempt to reawaken their waning power and restore their position as the stewards and caretakers of Azeroth, the fabled dragon features of the series will be the main subject of Dragonflight.

What about World of Warcraft in 2020?

WoW is now in a relatively good position for returning gamers. However, recommending World of Warcraft to novices is still challenging. The on-ramp from Exile’s Reach to Battle for Azeroth doesn’t feel terrific, and the new Exile’s Reach new player experience isn’t all that interesting either.

