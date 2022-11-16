Know Who Won The Wyoming General 2022 Elections

In the general election held on Tuesday, the Republican Party in Wyoming increased its supermajority by winning more seats in the state legislature, keeping all five statewide elected positions, and retaining the state’s congressional delegation.

Voters seemed to lean farther to the right in the Legislature, where in 17 races Democrats were unable to take over even one Republican-held seat. Reps. Chad Banks (D-Rock Springs) and Andi LeBeau (D-Riverton) both lost their seats, while Republicans also took two of the only seven Democratic seats in the House.

Additionally, the GOP won the House seats that had been held by the independent Jim Roscoe of Wilson and the Libertarian Marshall Burt of Green River, both of whom decided not to seek reelection. Sens. Mike Gierau (D-Jackson) and Chris Rothfuss (D-Laramie), the only two Democrats in the Senate, managed to hold on against Republican opponents.

Trey Sherwood (D-Laramie), who was challenged by Bryan Shuster, a Republican, was able to keep her position in the House. Trump-backed Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull lost to Republican Harriet Hageman in the race for Wyoming’s lone House of Representatives seat.

Why Is Wyoming Important?

One of the largest, if not the biggest, House primaries this year is in Wyoming, where incumbent Liz Cheney, who represents the GOP’s anti-Donald Trump faction, is facing off against Harriet Hageman, who has received Trump’s endorsement.

In 2018, Hageman, a lawyer and former member of the RNC who has questioned the validity of the 2020 election, ran an unsuccessful bid for governor in the state. She had previously provided counsel to Cheney’s campaigns.

The vice-chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, Cheney, was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Capitol riot. This break with Trump over his denial of the results of the election has caused Cheney to become more and more isolated within her own party, despite her generally conservative voting record.

By persuading enough Democrats in Wyoming to temporarily switch parties and assist Cheney in making up any shortfall with Republicans, some Cheney supporters have attempted to take advantage of Cheney’s post-Jan. 6 crossover appeal with Democrats.

Republican incumbent Mark Gordon is running for governor in the primary after winning 67.1% of the vote in 2018. Gordon will serve another four years if elected. Following incumbent Ed Buchanan’s decision to retire, three candidates are contending for the office of secretary of state, including two who reject the validity of the 2020 election and one who supports it.

State Sen. Tara Nethercott will face off against state representatives Chuck Gray, a Trump supporter, and R. Mark Armstrong, a geologist. The primary winner will serve as the state’s top elections official through the 2024 election because there are no Democrats seeking the position.

Wyoming’s General Election Results

As part of the 2022 midterm elections, Wyoming voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in a number of important races. In addition to the 36 states hosting gubernatorial elections, Wyoming will have a special election to fill Republican Liz Cheney’s open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after she lost the state’s lone U.S. House race in the primaries.

Republican incumbent Mark Gordon is running for governor against unknown Democratic challenger Theresa Livingston in the bid for a second term. Livingston is in a tough spot in a reliably red state because of her relative obscurity and lack of campaigning.

In Wyoming’s at-large Congressional contest, Republican candidate and attorney Harriet Hageman is also expected to prevail over Democratic challenger and climate change activist Lynnette Grey Bull after defeating Cheney in the primary elections. Hageman has built up a sizable lead, which has strengthened the Republican grip over Wyoming.

A total of 470 seats in the U.S. Congress, including all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats, are up for election on Tuesday. The results of these elections will determine who controls the two arms of Congress and, eventually, who decides how President Joe Biden will spend his remaining years in office.

After Rep. Roscoe decided not to run for reelection, Bob Strobel entered the race as an independent but was defeated by Republican Andrew Byron. All told, the losses result in the absence of any independent or third-party lawmakers in the state legislature. Republicans ran for six of the seven Democratic House seats, two of which saw a rightward shift.

Sarah Burlingame, a former politician, was one of 13 Democrats who ran against Republicans for House seats. Unofficial election results from Laramie County show that Burlingame was defeated by Tamara Trujillo for the House District 44 seat. Rep. John Romero-Martinez had previously held the position (R-Cheyenne).

Sen. Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower) earned a second term and is tipped to take over as Senate President after defeating a write-in candidate who he had defeated in the primary election. According to unofficial SOS results, he received 4,785 votes over 1,579 write-in votes.

There were two constitutional amendments up for vote. With the passage of Constitutional Amendment, A, municipalities will be able to invest in stocks in a similar way to the state. But not enough people voted for Constitutional Amendment B. For Wyoming Supreme Court justices and district court judges, it would have increased the age at which they must retire.

Following his victories over Democrats Theresa Livingston and Jason Baldes, Governor Mark Gordon will hold office for a second term. State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier, Wyoming’s other two statewide incumbents, did not face any challengers.

Both candidates will run for re-election. Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper), who was also running unopposed, earned the position of secretary of state. In the contest for superintendent of public instruction, Republican Megan Degenfelder defeated Democrat Sergio Maldonado.

