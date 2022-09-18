Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Creator Boosted Splatoon 3

In addition to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the JRPG developer Monolith Soft helped out with another major Nintendo release this year. Monolith Soft is best known for JRPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Also contributed to Splatoon 3, the latest smash hit for the Nintendo Switch.

Fans of Monolith Soft’s previous work shouldn’t be surprised by this, though; the studio was involved in the creation of both previous Splatoon games. The list’s depth reveals Monolith Soft to be Nintendo’s true workhorse.

The JRPG mainstay helped make the Nintendo 3DS cult classic Project X Zone, as well as the aforementioned Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (and its upcoming sequel).

I think one of the most interesting stories in gaming history is the rise of Monolith Soft. The company was founded in 1999 by Tetsuya Takahashi, a former member of Square Enix’s development team, and got its start making games for the PlayStation 2 with the Xenosaga trilogy.

Nintendo’s Best Quality

Afterward, it developed the GameCube JRPG series Baten Kaitos before being acquired by Nintendo in 2007. It took Nintendo three years to release Xenoblade Chronicles for the Wii.

In the years that followed, Xenoblade amassed a massive fanbase, and the series eventually became a mainstay among Nintendo’s intellectual properties.

The inclusion of Shulk, the protagonist of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS, and, later, Pyra and Mythra, the protagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, as downloadable characters in Super Smash Bros.

Neither is Monolith Soft showing any signs of slowing down. As well as being a major contributor to Breath of the Wild 2, it is also working on a brand-new IP and has teased the continuation of the Xenoblade series.

In addition, in 2023, we can anticipate a substantial addition to the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 story thanks to the content included in the expansion pass. All things considered, you couldn’t have picked a better time to be a fan of Monolith Soft.

Creator Of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Aided Splatoon 3’s Growth

Monolith Soft Is A True Workhorse

The meteoric rise of Monolith Soft is one of the most interesting and unexpected stories in the gaming industry. Tetsuya Takahashi, formerly of Square Enix, established the system in 1999.

The Xenosaga trilogy for the PlayStation 2 was the developer’s breakout hit. However, before being acquired by Nintendo in 2007, the developer created the Baten Kaitos JRPG series for the Gamecube. This was followed by the release of Xenoblade Chronicles for the Nintendo Wii, three years later.

Xenoblade’s Popularity Exploded In A Short Amount Of Time

However, in the years that followed, Xenoblade’s popularity soared, and the series eventually became a reliable Nintendo IP. The inclusion of Shulk, the protagonist of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS, and, later, Pyra and Mythra. The protagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, as downloadable content characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, undoubtedly helped as well.

Monolith Soft Has No Plans To Slow Down Anytime Soon

