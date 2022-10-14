Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Release Date And Some Exciting Details About The New Hero

Expansion Passes for the first two Xenoblade Chronicles games were hugely popular, so it only seemed sense that the third would follow suit. Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s “Expansion Pass,” which will include four waves of DLC, was just revealed by Nintendo.

One of the most eagerly awaited JRPGs for the Nintendo Switch is Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which is expected to be an epic continuation of the Xenoblade saga. With a very good Metacritic score of 89, the game, which takes roughly 150 hours to complete, is already receiving positive reviews from critics.

Ino can only join the player’s team in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 if the player completes her quest line, just like many of the other heroes in the original game can do as well, according to the trailer that was released at the Nintendo Direct.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Release Date And Price

Recently, Nintendo revealed an expansion pass for the most recent Xenoblade Chronicles game. A range of content, including battle styles, new outfits, outfit colour variations, quests, story content, and more, will be included in the four waves of DLC that make up the Expansion Pass.

Nintendo has had a similar strategy for its video game releases before. The maps from other popular Nintendo IPs like Fire Emblem and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 were comparable. Once players have finished the in-game material, these expansion passes are aimed to entice them back.

The second wave of DLC is about to be released following the release of the main game and the first wave. On October 13, 2022, the Nintendo Switch will receive wave 2 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC Expansion Pass.

A new Hero, Ino, and accompanying quests, the Challenge Battle mode, new swimsuit outfits, and unique accessories make their way to #XenobladeChronicles3!



Wave 2 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass is available now: https://t.co/p2GIpwyHWW pic.twitter.com/6VVxMMdgiF — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 14, 2022

In addition to additional content for players, a new hero will join the crew. The whole Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass is required; Wave 2 cannot be purchased individually. On the Nintendo Switch eShop, this costs $29.99, €29.99, or £29.99.

The official eShop item shown above states that the full expansion pass comes with the following features:

Wave. 1- Releasing July 29th, 2022

Helpful items

Outfit colour variants

Items to support your adventure

Wave. 2- Released by December 31st, 2022

Challenge Battles

New Hero character and quests

New outfits

Wave. 3- Releasing by April 30th, 2023

Challenge Battles

New Hero character and quests

New outfits

Wave. 4- Releasing by December 31st, 2023

Brand new story scenario

Specifically, the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC Wave 2 features include:

Ino- Defender Hero with the ‘Noponic Champion’ with her skill tree

Challenge battles

Swimsuit costumes

Game Spec: Additions and Changes

Added capability to obtain the Expansion Pass 2. Prior to today, purchasing “Soyprimo Sauce” required completing a specific quest; however, the City Caravan store in the city now offers Soyprimo Sauce for sale. Increased the “Acceleration” Art of the Flash Fencer’s effect time bonus for Fusion Arts.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Storyline

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch promises a moving RPG journey. Join Noah, Mio, and their companions as they journey across vast realms, face off against vicious beasts, and struggle to escape the never-ending cycle of violence that connects their home countries.

“Aionios is a beautiful natural environment that serves as the setting for an ongoing struggle between Keves and Agnus, two rival nations. For the inhabitants of Aionios, time is of the essence, and they battle valiantly to lengthen their lives so they can complete a 10-year tenure of service.

“A country where mechanical engineering was created. Its forces send out units that are mostly made up of combat vehicles, which are compact, mobile weaponry that soldiers drive.

“A magical technology, a nation powerful in ether. Its military is composed of units with a focus on ether combat, and these units use small, mobile, autonomous weaponry that are powered by ether technology.

About Wave 2

With the second wave’s addition of the Challenge Battle mod, a new hero, quests, and exclusive character attire, things start to get interesting. We can make an educated prediction based on previous entries even though the specifics of them aren’t publicly disclosed. The most difficult adversaries in the game will be flung at you in succession in the boss rush mod-style Challenge Battle mode.

Boss rush mods allow you to test your builds and talents in addition to allowing you relive the game’s best action sequences without having to play through the entire story again.

We anticipate that the Challenge Battle mod will be more or less the same in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as it was in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. The character might be someone from the previous article or someone entirely new with his own personality and tale, and our guess for characters and attire is as good as anybody else’s.

In the same way, new clothes will be included in the second wave of DLC, whereas the first round just added colours to existing ones. So, the identity of the new character and the nature of the costumes included in the second batch of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC will only become clear with time.

