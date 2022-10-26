What’s The Resale Value Of Yeezy? Is It Affordable?

The celebration of YEEZY Day has begun in earnest. A celebration of the well-known adidas Yeezy sneaker collection that brings together hypebeasts, resellers, and Ye stans all under one roof.

On the sneaker holiday, which has been officially noted in the calendar for August 2 in North America and August 3 in Europe and Asia, different sneaker stock keeping units (SKUs) will be releasing in different countries across the world.

A list of every shoe that is rumoured to be released on Yeezy Day 2022 can be seen below. This list was compiled by compiling all of the reports, releases, and rumours that have been circulating about the event.

This includes the comeback of the Turtle Dove, the Wave Runner, and the Ararat Foam Runner, as well as the addition of a couple brand new releases for good measure.

2022 Yeezy Release Dates

Since it partnered with Adidas to launch its own brand in 2015, Yeezy has continued to grow. There were undoubtedly a few brief downturns, so this increasing trend was not always constant.

In an effort to fulfil Kanye’s promise that “everyone seeking a Yeezy gets a Yeezy,” the 350 V2 broke records, which reduced the shoe’s resale value. What was once a rare and highly coveted sneaker beginning to become a mass-produced everyday shoe.

But starting in 2021, Yeezy began to release more models, including the Yeezy 450 and the Knit Runner, which do sell for a respectable amount secondhand. Regular releases like the Yeezy 500 can still be successful. Let’s visit StockX to determine the resale price for the Adidas Yeezy 500 Granite.

adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Laceless ‘Analog’

Color: Analog/Analog-Analog

Release Date: October 6, 2022

Style Code: IG4798

Price: $220

adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Fade Salt’

Color: Fade Salt/Fade Salt-Fade Salt

Release Date: October 8, 2022

Style Code: ID1674

Price: $210

adidas Yeezy Quantum ‘Hi-Res Coral’

Color: Hi-Res Coral/Hi-Res Coral-Hi-Res Coral

Release Date: October 10, 2022

Style Code: HP6595

Price: $260

adidas Yeezy Knit Runner ‘Fade Indigo’

Color: Fade Indigo/Fade Indigo-Fade Indigo

Release Date: October 14, 2022

Style Code: HP3370

Price: $210

adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT ‘Slate Bone’

Color: Slate Bone/Slate Bone-Slate Bone

Release Date: October 15, 2022

Style Code: H06519

Price: $230

adidas Yeezy 500 High ‘Taupe Black’

Color: Taupe Black/Taupe Black-Taupe Black

Release Date: October 17, 2022

Style Code: GX4553

Price: $220

adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Stone Flax’

Color: Stone Flax/Stone Flax-Stone Flax

Release Date: October 21, 2022

Style Code: ID1623

Price: $210

adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Salt’

Color: Salt/Core Black

Release Date: October 22, 2022

Style Code: HQ2060

Price: $230

adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Stone Teal’

Color: Stone Teal/Stone Teal-Stone Teal

Release Date: October 2022

Style Code: ID1632

Price: $210

Yeezy 350 V2 History

Before prices and sizes were subsequently reduced to accommodate infants, the 350 V1’s initial two colors, “Turtle Dove” and “Pirate Black”, were available for $200 in adult sizes in 2015. Soon after, the “Moonrock” and “Oxford Tan” takes would continue the earthy nature and tonal takes associated with the early 350s, and they would later become a global fashion standard.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 was a real hit in 2016 and was designed for expansion. Until the league prohibited them, NFL players were infamous for wearing cleated shoes during games.

After the first year that the previous version was available, West introduced the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, changing the posture of the shoe with a slightly more angular midsole and a more assertive Primeknit design on the top.

We will continue to observe West’s designs changing in 2022. Since its release in 2016, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has surpassed the Superstar as the model with the highest recognition from the Three Stripe athletic manufacturer.

The 350 V2, which is being launched at a sporadic rate, has drawn notice in loud “Zebra” and “Beluga” variants as well as in a variety of neutral shades that accentuate slick black uppers and prominent side stripe contrast.

However, after 2020, the quantity of colourways that Yeezy was producing caused the Yeezy 350 V2’s resale value to begin to decline. The enthusiasm began to fade because there were simply too many of them. The OGs are still incredibly well-liked and successful, which is fortunate for a select few.

Yeezy 350 V2

Research reveals that some sneakers are more popular and valuable than others, despite projections that the worldwide sneaker resale market would reach $30 billion by 2030. Our research revealed that, with over 70,000 resales, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Black Red was the most commonly resold sneaker model on StockX.

The Jordan 11 Retro Jubilee 25th Anniversary edition comes in second with around 69,000 resales on StockX, and the Nike Air Force 1 Low White ’07 model is the third-most resold pair of sneakers on the site internationally.

However, the most popular fashion trends might not always be the ones that are the most successful. Due to Yeezy producing too many colorways, the Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 has largely lost its ability to be resold.

The fact that Yeezy released an excessive number of colorways that were startlingly similar and so undermined the whole notion of having a collection is another factor that has contributed to this shoe losing a significant amount of its value.

Fortunately, a number of highly lucrative colorways are still available on the secondary market, and if you own any of these pairs, you may sell them for a sizable sum.

