YouTube TV Not Working On Samsung TV: How To Fix It!

It’s no secret that YouTube TV is one of the most widely used streaming services out there. More than 100 domestic and international channels, including ABC, CBS, and NBC, as well as public television stations like The CW and FOX, are available live and on demand.

The excellent lineup of Samsung TVs and wall panels includes options with resolutions up to 8k. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are just two of the many “Smart” features on offer.

Samsung TVs come preloaded with numerous video streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, and others. In recent months, however, there have been numerous reports of the YouTube app failing to launch on the TV and remaining frozen on the silver screen.

There has been a problem with YouTube TV not working, according to some users. People who have smart TVs have also reported that YouTube TV does not work on their devices. If the YouTube app isn’t working on your Samsung TV, this guide will show you how to fix it.

Why Won’t The Youtube App Play On Samsung TVs?

Having received numerous reports from various users, we decided to look into the matter and eventually came up with a set of solutions that made the issue go away for the vast majority of our clientele. We also investigated the causes of this problem and compiled our findings below.

Applications save data in a cache to speed up the time it takes for pages to load. Unfortunately, youtube is one of many apps that can become incompatible with a hacked or otherwise compromised configuration over time.

Common Flaw Several users have complained that their TV is unable to properly launch certain applications. Reloading the app from the grey screen can sometimes resolve this problem.

Due to licensing restrictions, some Samsung Smart TV models may not be able to access YouTube. Make sure your specific TV model can access and play YouTube videos before proceeding.

Now that you know what the problem is, we can move on to potential solutions. You should apply these fixes in the order given.

How To Fix The Problem?

A solution to this issue may be found by checking to see if the YouTube TV service is compatible with your Samsung TV model. Chances are, the app won’t work on your Samsung TV if it was manufactured before 2016. If this is the case, you may have to settle for a more recent model of television.

A second consideration is the quality and speed of your internet connection. It’s important to keep the WiFi router close to the smart TV if you intend to use it. Download speeds between 25 and 50 Mbps on a speed test are recommended for optimal app performance.

If YouTube TV isn’t loading on your newer model Samsung TV and your internet connection is fine, try the solutions below. Examine all of the solutions and pick the one that best suits your smart TV’s needs.

Restart The App

On rare occasions, Samsung TVs will fail to properly load an application. While the TV is still showing the grey screen, we will now force it to attempt to reload the app. This is why:

Just open the YouTube app on your TV using the remote.

In the event that the app crashes to the “Grey Screen,” pressing and holding the “back” arrow button will launch the Samsung Smart HUB.

Picked YouTube to play once more.

Verify if the problem still exists.

Check To See If YouTube-Server Is Down

If you can’t sign in to your YouTube TV account through the app or can’t get to the app, it’s likely that YouTube TV’s servers are having trouble. Check sites like Downdetector and the official social media pages for YouTube to see if there are any server updates.

If you have problems while the servers are up and running, try to fix them by doing one of the things below.

Restart Your Samsung TV And WiFi

Most problems with your smart TV can be fixed quickly by turning it off and on again. It resets all running apps and processes and starts all of its parts over from scratch.

Follow the steps below to turn off and on your Samsung TV:

Start up your smart TV and wait for its apps to load.

Then, pull its power cord out of the wall and wait 30 seconds.

Plug the power cord back into the TV and turn it back on.

Empty YouTube TV App’s Cache

The cache of an app is one type of temporary data that your smart TV stores to help apps load faster and work better. But if it is stored for too long and not updated, it can cause problems.

Follow these steps to clear the cache of the YouTube TV app on Samsung TV models 2020 and up:

Turn on your Samsung TV and push the Home button on the remote.

Go to Support > Care for Device. Now, your smart TV will start to look through its storage.

Choose Manage Storage and look for the YouTube TV app in the list of apps.

Select View Details and then choose Clear Cache. Now, the app’s cache data will be deleted from your internal storage.

Start your smart TV up again and open the YouTube TV app.

Update The Firmware On Your Samsung TV

If you don’t update your Samsung TV’s firmware to the latest version, apps and features may stop working.

Follow the steps below to update the firmware on your Samsung TV:

Turn on your Samsung TV and use the remote to press the Home button.

Choose Software Update by going to Settings > Support.

Choose Now to update. Now, your smart TV will start to get the latest firmware update and install it.

Pick OK, and then turn on your Samsung TV again.

Start up YouTube TV to see if the problem has been fixed.

With the YouTube TV app, you can watch live TV and pay-per-view channels. To get the most out of your subscription, you’ll need to make sure the YouTube TV app on your smart TV is running at its best.

These fixes should help you get the YouTube TV app to work or load correctly on your Samsung smart TV if it isn’t doing so.

