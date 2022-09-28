Adidas Calls For A Collaborative Line With Iconic Brand Yu-Gi-Oh!

More and more properties are being given the chance to shine as a result of the growing popularity of anime and manga collaborations, whether it is on the runway or intriguing sneaker collaborations.

Although the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise is no stranger to thematic releases with companies, it is now taking things to the next level with the help of adidas Originals.

The two companies have collaborated for the very first time to provide you four different shoe options based on the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. Yu-Gi-Oh! is a legendary manga series, anime television programme, and collectible trading card game that swept the globe in the early 2000s.

As the hero model for their partnership with adidas, they have decided to go with the ADI2000, a shoe that is inspired by the skate culture of the year 2000 but updated. Both a “Blue Eyes White Dragon” version and a “Dark Magician” version are currently in the works for this character.

Both have been given names that pay homage to two of the most famous Monster Cards currently in circulation. The Repossage slide is the secondary silhouette, and it depicts both of the monsters.

This collection is jam-packed with a variety of elements, such as swing tags with an Exodia-themed design, a co-branded box, graphic insoles, and unique imagery of the main character Yugi Mutou and the antagonist Seto Kaiba.

It is anticipated that the Yu-Gi-Oh! x adidas footwear line will be made available in the coming months via adidas and select shops located all around the world.

Yu-Gi-Oh! x adidas ADI2000 “Dark Magician”

Color: Cloud White/Cloud White/Purple Tint

Style Code: H06423

Release Date: 2022

Yu-Gi-Oh! x adidas ADI2000 “Blue Eyes White Dragon”

Color: Cloud White/Cloud White/Bold Blue

Style Code: H06426

Release Date: 2022

Yu-Gi-Oh! x adidas Reptossage “Blue Eyes White Dragon”

Style Code: HQ4276

Release Date: 2022

