Actor And Singer Zuri Craig Died: What Caused His Death?

Zuri Craig, an American actor and singer, is perhaps most recognised for his performances in the films “Madea Gets a Job” (2013) and “Madea’s Big Happy Family” (2015). (2011).

Madea’s Big Happy Family, a play written, produced, and directed by Tyler Perry, had its premiere in the United States in the year 2010. According to reports, Zuri Craig’s net worth was approximately $19 million.

On Friday, Zuri Craig, who had been a finalist on the tenth season of America’s Got Talent, passed suddenly at the age of 44. A golden buzzer was awarded to the Craig Lewis Band in 2015 for their rendition of Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Going Down,” which contributed to Craig’s rise to prominence.

Everyone was taken aback when they heard about Zuri Craig’s passing because he was a rising star in the entertainment world. However, at this time, the reason for his passing is still unknown.

Who Is Zuri Craig?

Craig was an American actor and singer who was born in the United States. The roles he has played on both cinema and television have made him famous. After posting a cover of “The Brady Bunch Theme Song” on YouTube in 2008, Craig and his musical partner Jeffrey Lewis attracted the attention of filmmaker Tyler Perry with their performance.

The pair could no longer turn back once they had taken that step. Craig and Lewis were extended an invitation by Perry to participate in the theatrical production of his musical Madea’s Big Happy Family. In addition, both vocalists appeared on Oprah in 2010 and The Mo’Nique Show the following year (2011).

They participated in the 2015 season of America’s Got Talent and advanced to the semi-finals of the competition. This is a Man’s World by James Brown is where Craig and Lewis first established their name in the music industry. They went on to win the competition by singing a cover of Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Going Down,” which earned them the golden buzzer.

Prior to his success on America’s Got Talent, Craig could be seen on YouTube performing cover versions of popular songs. Recent work by the artist can be seen in the web series titled Black Hollywood Atlanta. According to estimates, he had a net worth of approximately $19 million.

Zuri Craig’s Career

In 2015, Zuri Craig appeared on America’s Got Talent and performed with Jeffrey Lewis. This presence helped him get fame. This is a Man’s World by James Brown and I’m Goin’ Down by Mary J. Blige were covered by Craig and Lewis. As a result of their fifth-place finish overall for the season, they were awarded a golden buzzer by the jury.

Zuri and Tyler Perry co-starred in Madea’s Big Happy Family, Madea Gets a Job, A Madea Christmas, and Oprah, among other films. When Madea’s Big Happy Family was performed in 2010 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, he took on the role of a 17-year-old Donnie.

When they uploaded a rendition of The Brady Bunch theme song to YouTube in 2008, Tyler Perry noticed Zuri and Jeffrey and offered them roles in the play. The next year, at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center, he portrayed Madea’s virginal son Japan Mansell in the musical A Madea Christmas.

Back in November 2021, he made his final appearance on the podcast OurSomewhere Digital Productions’ The Color Purple Audio Experience: A Benefit for Black Women. At Atlanta’s Center Stage Theater, the production Soul Food Live, which debuts in a month, was also produced by Craig.

At The King’s Fest in Georgia on October 30, he was slated to play alongside Lewis. Craig posted photos and videos of the projects he was working on to his approximately 12,000 followers on Instagram, where he was active.

Zuri Craig Death

A 44-year-old finalist on America’s Got Talent, Zuri Craig, passed away. His family announced the notification about the singer’s passing on Instagram (October 23). They stated on the post, “We announce the passing of our dear son, brother, and friend, Zuri Craig, with tremendous sadness.

“We appreciate your prayers in advance. During this unbearable time of loss, kindly respect our privacy.” As one half of the Craig Lewis Band alongside Jeffrey Lewis in 2015, the vocalist advanced to the talent show’s finals.

After singing songs by musicians including James Brown, Otis Reading, and Foreigner, the pair with influences from soul and R&B went on to finish the tenth season in fifth place. In addition, the singer produced the web series Black Hollywood: Atlanta. In the summer of last year, he held a casting callout for the show.

From the family’s perspective, no cause of death had been disclosed as of Sunday. Additional information looks to be coming, despite the fact that the cause of death has not yet been made public.

Zuri Craig hasn’t ever experienced a chronic illness or condition, despite what the media claims. Therefore, most individuals find this news to be shocking. In addition, there are numerous online reports asserting that Zuri Craig was involved in a fatal vehicle accident and passed away as a result of his wounds, but there is still no proof to support these claims.

