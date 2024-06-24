Mets Closer Edwin Díaz Ejected for Sticky Substance Use, Faces Automatic Suspension

The New York Mets star closer, Edwin Díaz, found himself in hot water during yesterday’s game against the San Diego Padres. In a controversial turn of events, Díaz was ejected from the game after being caught using an illegal sticky substance on his fingers.

Here are some key points to know about the incident:

The incident happened in the ninth inning when Díaz took over as the pitcher.

After throwing his first warm-up pitch, home plate umpire Mark Carlson noticed a foreign substance on Díaz’s fingers.

Carlson then proceeded to check Díaz for a sticky substance, where he found an illegal amount of pine tar on the inside of his glove.

Díaz was immediately ejected from the game and now faces an automatic 10-game suspension, per MLB’s policy on foreign substances.

The Mets ended up losing the game 4-2 without their star closer to seal the deal.

This incident has raised questions about the use of sticky substances in baseball and its impact on the game. While many pitchers have been using it for years, it has recently become a major topic of discussion within the league.

The use of sticky substances, such as pine tar or sunscreen, is a common practice among pitchers. It helps them get a better grip on the ball and improve their performance. However, it is strictly prohibited by MLB policy and can result in severe consequences.

Díaz’s ejection serves as a reminder that the league is cracking down on this issue and will not tolerate any violation of its rules. This incident also puts Díaz’s reputation into question, as he has been one of the top closers in the league since joining the Mets in 2018.

The Mets organization has yet to make an official statement on the matter, but it is likely that they will support Díaz and appeal his suspension. However, with the evidence against him, it may be challenging to overturn the automatic suspension.

The use of sticky substances in baseball has been a long-standing issue, and this incident further highlights the need for stricter enforcement of rules. As the league continues to crack down on this practice, we can expect to see more players facing consequences like Díaz did yesterday.

