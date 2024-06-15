Alex Jones Ordered to Liquidate Assets to Pay for Sandy Hook Damages

Newsletter Subscribe
On Thursday, the Texas Supreme Court ordered far-right conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder Alex Jones to pay more than $20,000 in legal fees and sanctions related to his ongoing defamation case brought by parents of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.
In a unanimous ruling, the court found that Jones had intentionally disregarded orders from the lower court to hand over documents and evidence related to his coverage of the mass shooting. The judges also ruled that Jones must liquidate assets in order to pay nearly $150,000 in legal fees and sanctions.
The case against Jones was brought by several family members of the victims, who accused him of spreading false information and conspiracy theories about the shooting, which left 26 people dead at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones has repeatedly claimed that the massacre was a hoax orchestrated by the government as part of a larger gun control agenda.
The court’s ruling marks a significant victory for the plaintiffs, who have been battling with Jones in court for years. In addition to ordering Jones to pay legal fees and liquidate assets, the Texas Supreme Court also granted the plaintiffs access to financial records from Infowars and other entities connected to Jones. This could potentially reveal further information about the inner workings of Infowars and its financial ties.
|Date
|Event
|2012
|Sandy Hook massacre takes place, leaving 26 people dead.
|2019
|Texas judge orders Jones to pay $100,000 in damages for emotional distress caused by his coverage of Sandy Hook.
|2024 (present)
|Texas Supreme Court orders Jones to pay legal fees and sanctions and grants access to financial records related to his ongoing defamation case brought by parents of Sandy Hook victims.
Jones has faced numerous legal battles in recent years, including multiple defamation lawsuits related to his coverage of Sandy Hook and other tragedies. In 2019, a Texas judge ordered him to pay $100,000 in damages for intentionally inflicting emotional distress on one of the parents of a Sandy Hook victim.
Despite these legal challenges, Jones has continued to maintain a large following and influence within certain circles. He is known for spreading baseless conspiracy theories and misinformation, often targeting vulnerable communities and individuals.
The ruling against Jones serves as a reminder that spreading false information and causing harm to others can have real consequences. It also highlights the importance of fact-checking and responsible journalism in today’s media landscape.
