The Changing Scene of Current Abortion Laws in the USA (June 2024)

The legal landscape surrounding abortion in the United States has undergone a dramatic shift in recent years, culminating in the landmark Supreme Court decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June 2022.

This decision overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion nationwide. With Roe overturned, the authority to regulate abortion access has shifted back to individual states.

Pre-Roe vs. Wade Era (Before 1973)

Prior to Roe v. Wade, abortion laws varied widely across the country. Some states completely outlawed abortion, while others allowed it only to save the life of the mother or in cases of rape or incest. This patchwork of laws created significant disparities in access to safe and legal abortion services.

Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1973-2022)

The landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade established a woman’s constitutional right to abortion. The Supreme Court created a trimester framework, granting states increasing regulatory power over abortion as the pregnancy progressed.

In 1992, Planned Parenthood v. Casey reaffirmed the core holding of Roe but replaced the trimester framework with an “undue burden” test. This test prohibited states from enacting regulations that placed an undue burden on a woman’s ability to access an abortion before fetal viability.

The Rise of Abortion Restrictions (Post-Roe)

Even during the Roe era, states passed various restrictions on abortion access, including:

Waiting periods: These laws require women to wait a specific period of time, usually 24 or 48 hours, between an initial consultation and the abortion procedure.

These restrictions were often challenged in court, with mixed results. However, they signaled a growing effort by anti-abortion legislators to restrict access to abortion even under Roe’s protections.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (2022)

In June 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a highly anticipated decision, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The Court held that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion and that the issue of abortion regulation should be left to the states.

The Current Landscape (as of June 2024)

The Dobbs decision has triggered a rapid shift in the legal landscape of abortion access in the United States. As of June 2024:

14 states have outright bans on abortion, with some exceptions for the life of the mother or in cases of rape or incest. These bans are currently being challenged in court, with some states facing legal injunctions that temporarily block enforcement.

Abortion Laws by State (as of June 2024)

State of the USA Abortion Status Notes Iowa Likely to be banned Trigger law in effect Kansas Protected (for now) Kansas Supreme Court recently affirmed right to abortion under state constitution, but future restrictions possible Kentucky Likely to be banned Trigger law in effect Louisiana Illegal (currently enjoined) Trigger law in effect Maine Protected Right to abortion enshrined in state constitution Maryland Protected State law protects abortion access Massachusetts Protected Right to abortion enshrined in state constitution Michigan Protected (for now) Court challenge to a 1931 abortion ban is ongoing Minnesota Protected Right to abortion enshrined in state constitution Mississippi Illegal Exception for life of the mother or rape reported to law enforcement Missouri Illegal (currently enjoined) Trigger law in effect Montana Likely to be banned Trigger law in effect Nebraska Likely to be banned Trigger law in effect Nevada Protected State law protects abortion access New Hampshire Protected State law protects abortion access New Jersey Protected Right to abortion enshrined in state constitution New Mexico Protected State law protects abortion access New York Protected Right to abortion enshrined in state constitution North Carolina Illegal after 20 weeks (except for rape/incest or life of the mother) North Dakota Likely to be banned Trigger law in effect Ohio Likely to be banned Trigger law in effect Oklahoma Illegal (currently enjoined) Multiple abortion bans passed in recent years Oregon Protected Right to abortion enshrined in state constitution Pennsylvania Protected (for now) Future restrictions possible Rhode Island Protected Right to abortion enshrined in state constitution South Carolina Illegal after 6 weeks Exception for life of the mother or rape/incest reported to law enforcement South Dakota Likely to be banned Trigger law in effect Tennessee Likely to be banned Trigger law in effect Texas Illegal after 6 weeks (currently enjoined) Exception for life of the mother or medical emergency Utah Likely to be banned Trigger law in effect Vermont Protected Right to abortion enshrined in state constitution Virginia Protected State law protects abortion access Washington Protected Right to abortion enshrined in state constitution West Virginia Likely to be banned Trigger law in effect Wisconsin Likely to be banned Trigger law in effect Wyoming Likely to be banned Trigger law in effect

Please note: This table is for informational purposes only and may not reflect the latest legal developments. It is important to consult with an attorney to understand the current abortion laws in your state.

Impact of the Dobbs Decision

The consequences of the Dobbs decision are already being felt across the country. Here are some key impacts:

Reduced access to abortion: Millions of women have lost access to safe and legal abortion services in states that have banned or severely restricted abortion. This disproportionately affects low-income women and women of color, who are more likely to lack the resources to travel to a state where abortion is legal.

The Future of Abortion Rights in the USA

The future of abortion rights in the United States remains uncertain. Here are some potential developments:

Congressional action: Congress could pass legislation to codify Roe v. Wade and establish a national right to abortion. However, this is unlikely given the current political climate.

The issue of abortion rights is deeply divisive in the United States. The Dobbs decision has reignited the debate and is likely to shape