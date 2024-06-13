GOP Women Who Defeated a Near-Total Abortion Ban Facing Reelection Losses in South Carolina

In May 2024, South Carolina legislators passed a near-total abortion ban that would have banned the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. However, this bill was quickly defeated thanks to the efforts of some Republican women in the state.

Representatives Nancy Mace and Ashley Trantham were two of only three female Republicans who voted against the near-total abortion ban. Their support helped defeat the bill by a narrow margin of one vote.

But while their actions were praised by many as a courageous stand for women’s reproductive rights, it seems that they may be facing consequences for their decision. Both Mace and Trantham are now in danger of losing their reelection bids.

Mace, who represents South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is facing a tough challenge from Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham. In 2018, Mace defeated Cunningham to win the seat by only two percentage points. Now, with her vote against the near-total abortion ban potentially alienating conservative voters, she is once again in a tight race.

Similarly, Trantham, who represents South Carolina’s 28th House District, is also facing a tough reelection battle. Her decision to vote against the near-total abortion ban has led some of her conservative constituents to question her loyalty to the Republican party and its values.

Both Mace and Trantham have defended their votes, stating that they were standing up for their beliefs and principles. However, it remains to be seen whether this will cost them their seats in the upcoming elections.

The defeat of South Carolina’s near-total abortion ban was a significant victory for women’s reproductive rights in the state. But it also highlights the challenges faced by Republican lawmakers who break from party lines on controversial issues such as abortion.

As we approach the November elections, all eyes will be on Mace and Trantham as they fight to maintain their seats in South Carolina’s government. Will their stand against the near-total abortion ban ultimately lead to their defeat, or will voters appreciate their willingness to take a stance for what they believe in? Only time will tell.

