Is Smoking Weed Illegal in Tennessee? A Comprehensive Guide

Tennessee remains one of the few states in the U.S. where marijuana is illegal for both recreational and medicinal use. This article provides a comprehensive overview of Tennessee’s marijuana laws, including possession, cultivation, sale, and potential penalties.
Tennessee classifies marijuana as a Schedule VI controlled substance, the least severe category. However, this classification doesn’t legalize it. Here’s a key distinction:
The consequences of marijuana possession vary depending on the quantity found:
|Amount Possessed
|Charge
|Potential Penalty
|Less than ½ ounce
|Misdemeanor
|Up to 1 year in jail, fine up to $2,500 (with a mandatory $250 minimum fine for first offense)
|½ ounce to 1 ounce
|Misdemeanor
|Up to 1 year in jail, fine up to $2,500 (with a mandatory $500 minimum fine for subsequent offenses)
|More than 1 ounce to 10 pounds
|Felony
|2-6 years in prison, fine up to $5,000
|More than 10 pounds to 30 pounds
|Felony
|3-15 years in prison, fine up to $25,000
|More than 30 pounds
|Felony
|6-60 years in prison, fine up to $500,000
Additional Points to Consider:
Cultivating, manufacturing, or delivering marijuana in Tennessee is a felony, regardless of the quantity. Penalties can range from 2 to 60 years in prison and fines up to $500,000.
While Tennessee currently has no legalized marijuana use, there’s ongoing discussion and public interest in reform. Here’s a glimpse into the potential for change:
Patients seeking relief from certain medical conditions may consider alternative treatments legal in Tennessee:
Important Note: This article provides general information and shouldn’t be construed as legal advice. Always consult with a qualified attorney for legal guidance regarding marijuana use in Tennessee.
Tennessee currently has some of the strictest marijuana laws in the U.S. While there’s potential for change in the future, marijuana possession, cultivation, and sale remain illegal. It’s crucial to stay updated on any legal developments and explore alternative treatment options if seeking relief from a medical condition.
