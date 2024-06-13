Goldie Hawn Discusses the Risks of Living in Los Angeles After Two Home Break-Ins

Los Angeles, CA – Famous actress Goldie Hawn recently shared her unsettling experience of having not one, but two home break-ins in Los Angeles. The incident happened last month and left Hawn shaken and concerned about the safety of her family.

According to Hawn, she and her family were away for a vacation when their home was broken into. The thieves ransacked the entire place, taking valuables worth over $100,000. However, this wasn’t the first time that Hawn’s home was targeted.

In 2024, her previous home in the Pacific Palisades was also burglarized, resulting in a loss of $500,000 worth of jewelry and other items.

In an interview with a local news outlet, Hawn expressed her disappointment and anger towards the lack of security measures in Los Angeles. She stated that she and her family had always loved living in the city but after these incidents, they are seriously considering moving to a safer location.

Hawn’s experience is not unique, as many celebrities and residents have shared similar stories of break-ins and thefts in Los Angeles. In fact, according to a recent report by the Los Angeles Police Department, there has been a 12% increase in property crimes from the previous year.

This rise in crime rates has raised concerns among city officials and residents about the safety of living in Los Angeles. In response, the LAPD has increased patrol units and has urged residents to take necessary precautions to protect their homes, such as installing security systems and cameras.

Hawn hopes that by sharing her story, she can raise awareness about the dangers of living in Los Angeles and encourage others to take necessary measures to ensure their safety. She also urges authorities to take action and make efforts towards making the city a safer place for its residents.

As for Hawn, she and her family are still recovering from the traumatic experience and hoping to move on from this unfortunate incident. However, it’s clear that the incidents have left a lasting impact on their perception of living in Los Angeles.

