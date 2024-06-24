Woman shares terrifying ordeal after touching a lion during Kenya safari

Newsletter Subscribe
In a shocking incident that has left the world in disbelief, an Indian woman recently shared her terrifying experience of touching a lion during a safari in Kenya. The video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, garnering millions of views and sparking outrage among wildlife enthusiasts.
The incident took place at Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, where the woman along with her family was on an excursion to witness the majestic lions in their natural habitat. However, things took an unexpected turn when she decided to step out of her vehicle and touch one of the lions.
Here are some key takeaways from the woman’s viral post:
This incident comes at a time when human-wildlife conflict is on the rise due to increasing encroachment into natural habitats. As per reports, there has been a significant increase in incidents of tourists and locals getting injured or killed due to close encounters with wild animals in recent years.
According to the latest data from Kenya Wildlife Services, there were 30 reported cases of human-wildlife conflict in the first quarter of 2024, out of which 8 were fatal. This is a worrying trend that needs to be addressed before it escalates further.
In light of this incident, authorities at Masai Mara National Reserve have issued a statement urging visitors to strictly adhere to safety guidelines and maintain a safe distance from wild animals during safaris.
Let us not forget that wild animals are not meant to be touched or treated as pets, they deserve to live freely and safely in their own habitat. It is high time for everyone to understand the importance of coexisting with nature and taking necessary precautions to avoid such incidents in the future.
As Mahatma Gandhi once said, "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated."
